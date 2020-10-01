Trump Opposes Decision to Hold 2nd Presidential Debate Virtually

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates(CPD) says the next presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will be held in a virtual format.In an interview with FOX Business anchor Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, President Trump immediately opposed the idea.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"No, I'm not going to waste my time in a virtual debate. That's not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate - it’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want. ""Well, first of all, I think I'm better. To a point where I'd love to do a rally tonight. I wanted to do one last night. But I think I'm better, to a point that I feel better than I did."Speaking to reporters while boarding his plane back to Delaware, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Trump "shouldn't have a debate" if he is infectious.[Sound bite: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden](Reporter: Do you feel safe being in the same room as someone who still has COVID?)"Well, I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn't have the debate. By the way, I think we're going to have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected. And it's a very serious problem. And so I'll be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say, the right thing to do, if and when he shows up for the debate."The next debate is scheduled for Oct. 15, with a third debate slated for Oct. 22.Meanwhile, Trump’s physician Sean Conley said the president will be able to resume “public engagements” on Saturday.In a statement issued through the White House on Thursday, Conley said Trump completed his course of therapy aimed at alleviating the virus’ symptoms, adding “his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness.”