N. Korea Expected to Hold Military Parade Marking 75th Party Anniv. on Saturday

North Korea will reportedly hold a military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday as planned to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the country’s ruling Workers’ Party.A South Korean military official said on Friday that the North is at the final stage of preparations for such a parade and appears to be moving forward to hold it on October 10 as expected.The South Korean military is watching whether the North will unveil new strategic weapons during the prospective event, including an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) equipped with multiple nuclear warheads.Defense Minister Suh Wook said in a parliamentary audit session on Thursday that the North will likely parade strategic weaponry in a show of force.In addition, Seoul military authorities are known to be monitoring for a possible launch of an ICBM or submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM). They are tracking and surveying the related moves in coordination with the U.S.