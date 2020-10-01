Rival Parties Clash over Police Ban on Anti-Gov't Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties showed mixed responses to a standoff between police and conservative civic groups over planned anti-government rallies on Hangeul Day.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) spokesperson Choi In-ho on Friday reiterated the court’s decision the previous day to dismiss a request for an injunction to suspend the police ban on Hangeul Day rallies.He said the court ruling is aimed at preventing COVID-19 from further spreading, urging those planning illegal rallies to immediately stand down.Major opposition People Power Party(PPP) spokesperson Bae June-young protested the ruling bloc, saying blocking opposing voices under the pretext of the pandemic is unconstitutional.While emphasizing that the conservative party will not join planned rallies, he said the government should also announce measures to regulate other mass gatherings if it cared about the coronavirus.As of Wednesday noon, one-thousand-210 rallies were reportedly planned for Friday and police have banned 137 of those that involve ten or more people or are set in downtown areas designated as no-rally zones in accordance with the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s anti-virus guidelines.The government has taken a hardline stance against mass public rallies after anti-government protests on August 15 were partly blamed for a resurgence in new virus cases.