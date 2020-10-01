RFA: UN Stresses Two Koreas' Obligation to Protect Diplomat-Turned-Defector

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations reportedly called on both Seoul and Pyongyang to fulfil their obligations regarding the protection of a former North Korean envoy to Italy, who defected to the South, as well as his family.In an interview with Radio Free Asia(RFA) released on Friday, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights(OHCHR) spokesperson Marta Hurtado emphasized the North Korean authorities’ “absolute obligation” not to subject the family members of defectors to reprisals.She also underscored Seoul’s role, stressing the host states’ obligation to uphold defectors’ rights.The North’s acting Ambassador to Italy Jo Song-gil was recently confirmed to have been living in the South since last year, after he vanished along with his wife right before his tenure was set to expire.Italy's foreign ministry confirmed last year that their daughter was repatriated to North Korea. The confirmation of his defection to the South raised concerns it may put his daughter in jeopardy.