Police Restrict Hangeul Day Rallies amid COVID-19 Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have installed a wall of buses in central Seoul to block large political rallies scheduled to be held on Hangeul Day as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Since Friday morning, hundreds of police buses have cordoned off areas near Seoul City Hall and Gwanghwamun Square, letting in only people and vehicles not related to political rallies. In addition, officers have been dispatched to checkpoints on around 50 major roads leading in.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun sought public understanding and cooperation Friday morning, stressing the need for strict quarantine rules and vowed to take every measure against any illegal activity that poses a threat to public safety.Some conservative groups dropped their plans to hold anti-government rallies and instead held small press conferences to denounce the government and accuse it of quarantining politics, not the virus. Some said the government is damaging the constitutional freedom of assembly and association.Police measures were set after a court on Thursday dismissed a request for an injunction to suspend bans on Hangeul Day rallies, citing concerns that large gatherings could lead to a resurgence of COVID-19.The government has taken a hardline stance against mass public rallies after anti-government protests on August 15 were partly blamed for a surge in new virus cases.However, small rallies involving less than 10 vehicles were exempt from restrictions and held in several places across the capital city.