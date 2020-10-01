Massive Fire at 33-Story Apartment in Ulsan Extinguished, 3 Seriously Wounded

Photo : YONHAP News

A massive fire in Ulsan has been put out 15 hours after it engulfed a high-rise residential and commercial building in the southeastern port city.Ulsan Fire Department said on Friday that the blaze at the 33-story Samhwan Art Nouveau building was completely extinguished at 2:50 p.m.A total of 93 people, including a firefighter, were moved to hospitals and three remain in a critical condition. The others were treated for smoke inhalation or minor injuries with no deaths reported so far.According to fire authorities, the blaze started at 11:07 p.m. Thursday and spread from a balcony on the 12th floor. Around 13-hundred rescue personnel were mobilized along with nearly 150 fire trucks, helicopters and ladder trucks.Around 380 people were presumed to be living in the building and 77 of the residents were rescued from the rooftop and other escape routes.