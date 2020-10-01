Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Massive Fire at 33-Story Apartment in Ulsan Extinguished, 3 Seriously Wounded

Write: 2020-10-09 16:08:43Update: 2020-10-09 16:11:05

Massive Fire at 33-Story Apartment in Ulsan Extinguished, 3 Seriously Wounded

Photo : YONHAP News

A massive fire in Ulsan has been put out 15 hours after it engulfed a high-rise residential and commercial building in the southeastern port city. 

Ulsan Fire Department said on Friday that the blaze at the 33-story Samhwan Art Nouveau building was completely extinguished at 2:50 p.m. 

A total of 93 people, including a firefighter, were moved to hospitals and three remain in a critical condition. The others were treated for smoke inhalation or minor injuries with no deaths reported so far. 

According to fire authorities, the blaze started at 11:07 p.m. Thursday and spread from a balcony on the 12th floor. Around 13-hundred rescue personnel were mobilized along with nearly 150 fire trucks, helicopters and ladder trucks. 

Around 380 people were presumed to be living in the building and 77 of the residents were rescued from the rooftop and other escape routes.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >