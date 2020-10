Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to have carried out a military parade on Saturday morning.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Saturday that the parade might have taken place in the early hours of Saturday, with a large-scale mobilization of people and equipment, in Pyongyang's Kim Il-Sung Square.The military added that the United States and South Korea are closely monitoring the matter.North Korea was widely expected to hold a major military parade on Saturday to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party.North Korea's military parades have not been aired live since Kim Il-sung's birthday in 2017.