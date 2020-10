Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day on Friday.The WHO reported an increase of 350-thousand-766 cases from around the world on Friday, replacing the previous record of 338-thousand-779 set on Thursday.Nearly a third of the new cases came from Europe, with over 109-thousand new confirmed cases.Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said during a press briefing that although COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, there are no new answers and that the majority of the people in the world are still susceptible to the virus.