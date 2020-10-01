PM: Best Way to Support Childbirth is with Good Jobs, Fair Education

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun vowed policy support to tackle the country's low birthrate issue, saying that the best way to promote birth is by providing good jobs, residential environments, education, and a stable social foundation.In a social media post marking Pregnant Women's Day on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that a demographic cliff no longer applies only to other countries, and that it could become South Korea's problem as well.Chung said that the reason people give up on having children despite the government's supportive policies is because of the difficult circumstances for raising children in the nation, and said that the government would find and institutionalize more relevant policies.The Prime Minister also promised that the government would review existing policies and laws to support mothers throughout their pregnancies and help them return to work after childbirth without an interruption in their careers.Pregnant Women's Day was designated by the government in 2005 to be marked every year on October 10.