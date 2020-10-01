UN Rapporteur May Ask Both Koreas to Share Information on Shooting Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations' special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights is considering whether to request official information from both Koreas regarding the recent killing of a South Korean official by North Korean troops in the West Sea.UN Rapporteur Tomás Ojea Quintana told Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Friday that he will consider sending an official communication to the government of North Korea requesting information and expressing his concern about the case.He said he will also consider a request to South Korea as he did so with the case of the NGOs who were targeted by the Seoul government. The case being referred to is when the South Korean government launched an inspection into North Korean defectors groups over the issue of their anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.Last month, Quintana urged North Korea to disclose all information to the family of the dead South Korean official and provide compensation.Regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's unusual apologetic message issued over the incident, Quintana had said that Kim expressed regret for the incident, which is an important gesture, but it wasn’t an apology.He said the arbitrary killing of a civilian who doesn’t show any imminent threat is a violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and even the Geneva Conventions with respect to the right to life.