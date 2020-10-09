Moon Praises Response to Ulsan Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Saturday that a fire at a high-rise building in the southeastern city of Ulsan caused no fatalities thanks to firefighters' efforts and the calm response from citizens.Writing on social media, the president said that as flames engulfed the 33-story building so quickly due to strong winds, the fire could have been a major disaster.Moon thanked firefighters for their swift rescue and residents for cooperating in the evacuation.He noted that firefighters arrived on the scene within five minutes and nearby cities and provinces were also quick to provide equipment support so that the blaze could be brought under control.Moon praised the calm response of residents and stressed the importance of preparation and following guidelines.He said high-rise buildings constructed before safety standards on exterior materials were strengthened remain a fire risk. He vowed to address areas of improvement including securing more ladder trucks that can access upper floors.Hundreds of people evacuated from the Samhwan Art Nouveau commercial and residential building in Ulsan as flames quickly spread on Thursday. Though some were taken to the hospital for treatment, no deaths were reported.