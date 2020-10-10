Inter-Korea N. Korea Bans Foreigners from Approaching Anniversary Event

As North Korea continues to limit movement to control the spread of COVID-19, it has advised foreign embassies and international organizations stationed in Pyongyang not to visit the venue where events are expected to take place to mark the ruling party's 75th founding anniversary.



The Russian embassy in Pyongyang wrote on Facebook on Friday that it received an official letter from North Korea's foreign ministry the previous day, advising officials not to approach the event location or take photos of the event.



The letter also told foreign embassy officials to refrain from moving around Pyongyang on bikes, vehicles or any other means of transport and to abide by quarantine guidelines including temperature checks and using hand sanitizer at public places such as hotels, stores and restaurants.



North Korea has typically invited foreign dignitaries residing in Pyongyang to large scale events such as military parades, but it appears that access is blocked this year amid coronavirus fears.