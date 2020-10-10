North Korea Displays New ICBM at Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea showcased new weapons in its military parade held Saturday marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).The new weapon made an appearance towards the end of the parade, loaded on an eleven-axle transporter-erector-launcher(TEL). The new ICBM is presumably longer and wider than the North's latest Hwasong-15, implying a longer range.During the Korean Central Television's broadcast of recorded footage of the parade that was held in the early hours of Saturday, other weapons such as a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) and North Korea's version of Russia's Iskander short-range ballistic missile were also displayed.The regime was widely expected to roll out strategic weapons during the parade including newly developed ICBMs or SLBMs as the North tends to mark every fifth and tenth anniversary with larger-scale events.In events marking the 65th and 70th anniversaries of the ruling party’s foundation, Pyongyang showcased strategic weapons such as the Hwasong-10 and KN-14 ICBMs, respectively.