South Korea has reported less than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 58 new cases were detected throughout Saturday, bringing the accumulated caseload to 24-thousand-606.The daily figure dropped by 14 from the previous day and remains below 100 for four straight days.Of the new cases, 46 were locally transmitted while 12 were imported.Out of the 46 local cases, 38 came from the wider capital area with 19 in Seoul, 18 in Gyeonggi Province and one in Incheon.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients stands at 89.Two more virus-related deaths were reported, raising the coronavirus death toll to 432.