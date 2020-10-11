US 'Disappointed' to See N. Korea Prioritize Nuke, Ballistic Missile Programs

Photo : KBS

A United States official said on Saturday that the Washington is "disappointed" to see North Korea continuing to prioritize its prohibited nuclear and ballistic missile programs.The senior official made the remarks to the Seoul-based Yonhap News agency when asked about the North Korean parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party.The U.S. administration official stressed that Washington remains committed to the countries' denuclearization agreement signed by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in their first summit held in Singapore in June 2018.Reuters also quoted a senior U.S. official as saying that he was disappointed that North Korea continued to prioritize its banned nuclear and ballistic missile programs over its bright future.The official reportedly called on the North to engage in negotiations to achieve complete denuclearization.The remarks came hours after the North held a massive military parade, showcasing a new intercontinental ballistic missile that is believed to be capable of striking the U.S. mainland.