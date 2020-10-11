Menu Content

S. Korea Ranks Bottom in OECD in Renewable Energy Use

Write: 2020-10-11 12:28:36Update: 2020-10-11 13:59:38

Photo : KBS News

A report shows that South Korea generates relatively little power from renewable energy, lagging behind most of the world's major economies.

According to a report issued in August by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), renewable energy accounted for two percent in the country's primary energy supply – the lowest among the 36 OECD members.

The report said that fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas take up 80 percent of the country's prime energy supply, of which coal represents 31 percent, more than in most other OECD member states.

Assessing that the country's environment quality "remains low" by OECD standards, the report advised that South Korea could review its regulatory policies, which may favor coal over renewables.

It added that low, regulated electricity prices hamper the entry of renewables, suggesting electricity prices be gradually raised to reflect costs.
