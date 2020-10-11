S. Korea Reports Additional ASF Cases in Hwacheon

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported additional cases of African swine fever (ASF) in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province where the country's first outbreak was reported in more than a year.Quarantine authorities said on Sunday that two pigs tested positive for the deadly animal disease at a pig farm located about two kilometers from a farm that previously reported the first case last week.The latest cases were detected as the authorities took samples from pig farms adjacent to the farm that reported the first case.Authorities culled all of about one thousand pigs at the farm in Hwacheon that reported the latest two cases, with the precautionary culling also under way at a farm in Pocheon owned by the same person.Meanwhile, the 48-hour travel ban on all pigs from farms and related facilities in Gangwon and Gyeonggi Provinces, which was supposed to end at 5 a.m. Sunday, has been extended by another day.