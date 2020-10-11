Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea to Hold Emergency NSC Meeting on N. Korea's Military Parade

Write: 2020-10-11 13:17:27Update: 2020-10-11 14:03:43

S. Korea to Hold Emergency NSC Meeting on N. Korea's Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said its National Security Council (NSC) will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss North Korea's latest military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party.

The NSC meeting is expected to analyze the remarks by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a new intercontinental ballistic missile, as well as a new submarine-launched ballistic missile unveiled in the parade.

In particular, the discussion is likely to focus on Kim's speech, in which he wished South Korea will quickly recover from the coronavirus pandemic and that South and North Korea will "join hands" again after the health crisis passes.

Kim also vowed to continue to strengthen war deterrence for self-defense, although he made no mention of the United States during the speech.

The NSC meeting is expected to discuss Kim's messages in those remarks and the newly unveiled strategic weapons.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >