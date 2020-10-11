S. Korea to Hold Emergency NSC Meeting on N. Korea's Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said its National Security Council (NSC) will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss North Korea's latest military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party.The NSC meeting is expected to analyze the remarks by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a new intercontinental ballistic missile, as well as a new submarine-launched ballistic missile unveiled in the parade.In particular, the discussion is likely to focus on Kim's speech, in which he wished South Korea will quickly recover from the coronavirus pandemic and that South and North Korea will "join hands" again after the health crisis passes.Kim also vowed to continue to strengthen war deterrence for self-defense, although he made no mention of the United States during the speech.The NSC meeting is expected to discuss Kim's messages in those remarks and the newly unveiled strategic weapons.