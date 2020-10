Photo : YONHAP News

Three endangered species of wildlife have been observed for the first time at a national park in the country's southeastern province.The Korea National Park Service under the Environment Ministry said on Sunday that endangered species of a Korean rat snake, an owl and an orchid were spotted this year during a survey of natural resources at the Gayasan National Park in South Gyeongsang Province.The Korean rat snake, presumed to be 150 centimeters long, was reportedly observed in July in the Baekundong area at Mount Gaya.Fifteen individuals of Cymbidium macrorhizon, an orchid species, were found to be growing in the same area in August, while an endangered owl was spotted by unmanned cameras early this year.Including the newly spotted animals and plant, a total of 33 endangered species of wildlife live on Mount Gaya.