S. Korea to Lower Social Distancing Measures to Lowest Level 1

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will lower its social distancing rules by one notch to the lowest level, classified as Level One, from Monday.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced the decision on Sunday while chairing a government meeting on COVID-19 responses.Chung said that while the social distancing measures will be lowered to the lowest level, the government will maintain the heightened quarantine guidelines on certain risk factors such as door-to-door sales activities.He said the government will continue to enforce some of the Level Two measures for the greater Seoul area, which is rather slow in containing the spread of the virus.The prime minister said the adjustments were decided in consideration of a growing public fatigue from the prolonged fight against the virus under enhanced social distancing rules and their negative effects on the economy.South Korea has enforced tougher social distancing measures for the special two-week Chuseok quarantine period since September 30.