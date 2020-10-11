Top Office: Inter-Korean Agreements Should Be Honored

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office stressed on Sunday that various inter-Korean agreements for the prevention of armed clashes and war should be honored at any cost.The top office presented the position after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) standing committee to analyze North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's message in his speech during a military parade on Saturday.The top office said the NSC officials took note of Kim's expression of hope for the day when the two Koreas will "join hands" after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.The NSC members reportedly interpreted the remarks as reflecting the North's position that it will seek to restore inter-Korean relations as soon as appropriate conditions are made.They agreed that relevant authorities will cope with the matter in a coordinated stance.The NSC officials also urged Pyongyang to respond positively to Seoul's proposal that the two sides conduct a joint inquiry into the killing of a South Korean official by North Korean soldiers at sea.They also agreed to continue analyzing the strategic meaning of newly unveiled weapons systems in the parade.