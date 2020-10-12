High-Risk Facilities Can Resume Operations under Eased Social Distancing

Photo : YONHAP News

With social distancing rules eased across the nation from Monday, high-risk facilities such as clubs, bars, cram schools and buffet restaurants can resume operations.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of Monday, the country's social distancing measures were lowered by one notch to Level One, the lowest in the three-tier system.Under the softened guidelines, ten types of high-risk facilities including nightclubs, bars, karaoke rooms, indoor gyms, buffet restaurants and large cram schools can resume operations under the condition that they abide by strict quarantine steps, such as requiring masks and keeping entry logs.Professional sports teams can admit crowds of up to 30 percent of stadium capacity.Indoor gatherings of 50 people or more and outdoor events involving 100 or more are no longer banned, although they are advised against in the greater Seoul area.