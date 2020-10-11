S. Korea to Ease Attendance Cap in Schools

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will ease attendance caps for schools from next Monday as health authorities decided to lower social distancing guidelines to the lowest level.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye said on Sunday in a press briefing that the attendance cap for all schools will be set at two-thirds from next Monday after a week-long preparation period.Currently, attendance is capped at one-third in elementary and middle schools, and two-thirds in high schools.Schools with smaller classroom density or in areas where there are few virus cases may be able to further ease the cap. However, it will be strictly enforced in schools with high classroom density and those in the greater Seoul area in light of higher risks of community spread of COVID-19.In addition, the Education Ministry decided to lift bans on gatherings at private academies and cram schools with more than 300 students from Monday. These facilities will be allowed to provide offline classes under the condition they strictly follow virus prevention measures.