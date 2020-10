Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Kim Sei-young captured her first major title with a victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday.Kim finished at 14-under 266 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.Ranked No. 7 in the world, Kim won the title beating her compatriot Park In-bee by five strokes.She took home 645-thousand U.S. dollars in prize money, and the victory marks Kim’s first major and eleventh career title since making her LPGA debut in 2015.