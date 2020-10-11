S. Korea's Defense Ministry Expresses Concern over New N. Korean Weapons

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Defense Ministry expressed concern about the unveiling of new weapons by North Korea in its recent military parade.North Korea showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) and a variety of other weapons on Saturday during a parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party.Noting that the North staged a massive event that disclosed various weapons, Seoul's Defense Ministry on Sunday expressed concerns over the unveiling of a weapon presumed to be a new long-range ballistic missile.The ministry added that intelligence authorities in South Korea and the U.S. are analyzing details of the newly revealed weapons.The ministry said it will support the government's diplomatic efforts to realize denuclearization and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula while maintaining readiness to respond to any threats from North Korea.