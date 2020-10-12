S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Rebound to Nearly 100

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases rebounded to nearly 100 again on Monday, a day after the government eased social distancing guidelines to the lowest level.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 97 new cases were detected throughout Sunday, bringing the accumulated caseload to 24-thousand-703.The daily figure jumped 39 cases from the previous day although it remains below 100 for five straight days.Of the new cases, 68 were locally transmitted while 29 were imported.The number of local cases topped 50, the criteria for Level One social distancing guidelines, while imported cases marked the largest number in 75 days since July 29.Out of the local cases, 48 came from the wider capital area with 29 in Seoul, 16 in Gyeonggi Province and three in Incheon. Most of the new cases were linked to family gatherings, medical institutions and military units.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients decreased by two to 87.One more virus-related death was reported, raising the coronavirus death toll to 433.