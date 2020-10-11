S. Korea's Exports Fall 28.8% in First 10 Days of October

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports fell nearly 30 percent on-year in the first ten days of October mainly due to fewer working days during the five-day Chuseok holiday.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the nation's outbound shipments stood at nine-point-three billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down 28-point-eight percent from a year earlier.Compared to the same period last year, working days were down by two this year. Given the decrease, the daily average exports during the ten-day period rose two-point-eight percent.Shipments of semiconductors increased over eleven percent despite the decreased working days, while exports of autos and petroleum products plunged 36 percent and 58-point-four percent, each.Exports to the country's major trading partners shrank, with shipments to the United States and China slipping 33-point-five percent and 20-point-nine percent, respectively.