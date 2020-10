Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watched a mass gymnastics event held on Sunday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party.According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Kim watched the mass games and artistic performances held at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang.The North plans to hold the festivities through the end of the month, which are being held even after some observers speculated that the North may not hold the mass games amid COVID-19 concerns.Kim and some other participants were not wearing face masks at the stadium.Also on Sunday, Kim took commemorative photographs with participants of the military parade that was held on Saturday to mark the founding anniversary.