Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Overseas Veterans to Urge UN to Declare Formal End to Korean War

Write: 2020-10-12 11:38:32Update: 2020-10-12 11:44:04

Overseas Veterans to Urge UN to Declare Formal End to Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. nonprofit organization(NGO) will resume efforts to push the UN to declare a formal end to the Korean War on behalf of American soldiers who fought in it. 

The head of the Korean War Legacy Foundation, Han Jong-woo, said Sunday that the NGO plans to gather signatures from Korean War veterans, both in the U.S. and other countries, and submit to the UN a petition calling for the world body to declare an end to the war.  

The foundation was quick to cite that the late Hawaii University Professor and Korean War veteran Glenn Paige was the one who first suggested the idea of formally ending the Korean War through the UN and to transform the armistice into a peace treaty.  

Attention is being drawn to what kind of ripples the foundation’s efforts will bring to the international community amid a deadlock in North Korea-U.S. denuclearization talks.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >