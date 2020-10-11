Overseas Veterans to Urge UN to Declare Formal End to Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. nonprofit organization(NGO) will resume efforts to push the UN to declare a formal end to the Korean War on behalf of American soldiers who fought in it.The head of the Korean War Legacy Foundation, Han Jong-woo, said Sunday that the NGO plans to gather signatures from Korean War veterans, both in the U.S. and other countries, and submit to the UN a petition calling for the world body to declare an end to the war.The foundation was quick to cite that the late Hawaii University Professor and Korean War veteran Glenn Paige was the one who first suggested the idea of formally ending the Korean War through the UN and to transform the armistice into a peace treaty.Attention is being drawn to what kind of ripples the foundation’s efforts will bring to the international community amid a deadlock in North Korea-U.S. denuclearization talks.