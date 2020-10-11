Trump 'Really Angry' about N. Korea's Military Parade, ICBM Showcase

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump was reportedly "really angry" about North Korea's recent military parade, in which it showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) and other strategic weapons.Citing an unnamed source on Sunday, U.S. media outlet Vox’s national security reporter Alex Ward tweeted that Trump was "really angry" about the parade, and "really disappointed" in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.This comes as Trump has often boasted about his personal friendship with Kim, which he claimed made possible their two formal and one impromptu summit meetings in 2018 and 2019.The rare night parade held on Saturday, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North's ruling Workers' Party, unveiled the new ICBM, as well as a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) and homemade truck launchers.Neither the White House nor Trump himself have issued an official response to the North's parade and its new weapons.