Photo : YONHAP News

First-year elementary and middle school students in Seoul will attend school every weekday amid the easing of social distancing to Level One.The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said on Monday that the expansion of in-class learning will take effect on October 19.Elementary school students in second to sixth grade and second- and third-year students in middle school, meanwhile, will continue both in-class and online learning, with schools limiting student density to two-thirds of the total.Schools with 300 students or less will be allowed to have more than two-thirds of students at once.The education office plans to tighten rules at schools regarding mandatory mask use, maintaining physical distancing, quarantine in cafeterias, and adjustment of recess.