Eased Social Distancing Takes Effect on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Social distancing in South Korea has been eased to Level One on Monday, ending two months of stricter quarantine following a resurgence of the COVID-19 epidemic in mid-August. "High-risk" facilities, such as clubs and karaoke rooms have reopened and a ban on mass gatherings of people has been lifted, but some rules will remain in place for the Seoul metropolitan area.Choi You Sun reports.Report: On the first day of eased social distancing on Monday, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged everyone to maintain strict quarantine as the nation seeks to strike a balance between its fight against COVID-19 and a return to normalcy.Facilities deemed to carry high risk of infection in the Seoul metro area, such as clubs, bars, karaoke rooms and buffets have reopened after being shut down for nearly two months, while clubs and bars will be subject to stricter entry and business hour restrictions.A ban on door-to-door businesses, however, will remain in place.Up to 30 percent of stadium seats for professional sports games will be open to fans.In the capital region, some Level Two rules will be maintained, with the government recommending the avoidance of events involving gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.Large events, such as exhibits and festivals, in both the Seoul metro area and elsewhere, with more than 100 people will be required to limit entry to one person per every four square meters in the area.Churches in the capital region will have to restrict regular service attendance to 30 percent or less, but small gatherings and other events will continue to be banned.Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has decided to ease attendance caps for schools to two-thirds for elementary to high schools from October 19, and schools with smaller classroom density or outside the Seoul metro area may be able to further ease the cap.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.