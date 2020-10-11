Minister to Visit Europe to Garner Support for WTO Leadership Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, who recently advanced to the final round of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) leadership selection, will visit Europe this week to drum up further support for her bid.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, Yoo will depart for Switzerland and other European nations on Tuesday, where she will meet representatives of WTO member countries.During the third and final round of consultations between October 19 and 27, each member country will recommend one of two finalists, Yoo and former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the WTO director-general post.Once the finalist is picked, the WTO members will then approve the decision at a general council meeting before November 7. Whoever wins will become the first-ever female chief of the Geneva-based body in its 25-year history.