Japan Guards Against New N. Korean Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has voiced the need to step up its defense posture after North Korea showcased in a military parade on Saturday weapons that are believed to have improved in performance.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said in a Monday news conference that the government is aware of the difficulty in countering some of the newly unveiled North Korean missiles using existing equipment.He said the missiles are currently being analyzed and asserted that Tokyo will strengthen comprehensive abilities on missile defense to deal with future threats that are becoming more diverse and complex.Kato said Japan is gathering intelligence and conducting analysis with keen interest in North Korea-related affairs including the latest event.He said the country would like to exert all-out efforts on intelligence and surveillance in close cooperation with the U.S. and other countries.