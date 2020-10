Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ambassador to the U.S. says Washington has positively responded to President Moon Jae-in's renewed push to declare a formal end to the Korean War.During a video-linked parliamentary audit of his embassy on Monday, Ambassador Lee Soo-hyuck said he has learned from talks with a high-level U.S. official that Washington believes the proposal is sufficiently worth considering.Lee said the U.S. thinks as long as it does not entail a legal meaning, it would be meaningful for related countries to make the political declaration, adding that it could happen with an agreement from North Korea.Acknowledging that the declaration wouldn't automatically lead to the North abandoning its nuclear weapons, Lee emphasized that it could have a significant meaning for the denuclearization process.