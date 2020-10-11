S. Korean Envoy to US Champions K-War Ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ambassador to the U.S. has defended the Moon Jae-in administration's push for a Korean War-ending declaration, saying it is an integral part of the denuclearization of North Korea.During a video-linked parliamentary audit of his embassy on Monday, Ambassador Lee Soo-hyuck attempted to rebut the conservative main opposition's claim that declaring an official end to the war will in effect grant the status of a nuclear-weapon state to North Korea.[Sound bite: S. Korean Ambassador to US Lee Soo-hyuck (Korean/English translation)](Rep. Park Jin: Declaring an end to the Korean War will not help denuclearization but only end up giving the recognition of a nuclear-weapon state to North Korea, and most importantly, providing justification for the withdrawal of U.S. Forces Korea... What's your take, ambassador?)"We interpret that North Korea cannot make the decision easily on this matter because we are making it clear that declaring a formal end to the war is a path to denuclearization. If the declaration will verify North Korea as a nuclear-weapon state, why wouldn't North Korea agree to this declaration?""The war-ending declaration is not being separately pursued outside of the pretext of denuclearization. Because the Korean Peninsula peace process will not come to fruition when denuclearization is not achieved, that is why this is a political statement, that is why Seoul and Washington have a consensus, and that is why we want North Korea to agree to a war-ending declaration."Ambassador Lee also noted he has learned from talks with a high-level U.S. official that Washington believes it is sufficiently worth a consideration.