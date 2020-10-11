JCS Says Further Analysis Needed on N. Korea's Latest ICBM

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says further analysis is needed on North Korea's latest long-range missile that was unveiled during a military parade over the weekend. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump was apparently enraged by the latest revelation by North Korea.Sam Len reports.Report: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that further analysis is needed to determine the destructive power of North Korea's massive new intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) that was unveiled on Saturday.The new mobile ICBM is larger and longer than the Hwasong-15, suggesting that it can carry multiple warheads and deliver a larger payload. North Korea revealed the ICBM plus a submarine-launched ballistic missile in a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party. The weapons caught the international community off guard.JCS spokesperson Kim Jun-rak told reporters that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are "closely analyzing the weapons."Seoul's Defense Ministry on Sunday expressed concerns over the ICBM.The huge weapon was mounted on a 22-wheeled truck and is believed to be the largest of its type in the world.Meanwhile, citing an unnamed source on Sunday, U.S. media outlet Vox’s national security reporter Alex Ward tweeted that U.S. President Donald Trump was "really angry" about the parade, and "really disappointed" in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The U.S. president has often boasted about his personal friendship with the North Korean leader, which he claimed made possible their two formal and one impromptu summit meetings in 2018 and 2019.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News