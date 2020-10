Photo : YONHAP News

Jobless benefits surpassed one-point-one trillion won in September as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact employment.According to latest data by the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Monday, the government's jobless aid payments in September totaled one-point-166 trillion won, up 74-point-five percent from a year earlier.The monthly amount has stayed above one trillion won for the fifth consecutive month.There were 99-thousand new applicants, up nine-thousand from the previous month, reflecting the recent uptick in virus cases since mid-August.The ministry also said there were 14-point-13 million unemployment insurance subscribers, up two-point-four percent on-year, marking the biggest jump since February.