N. Korea Ranks Second in Malnutrition on World Hunger Index

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has the second-largest percentage of population in the world suffering from malnutrition.Irish humanitarian agency Concern Worldwide on Monday released its 2020 Global Hunger Index in coordination with the German organization Welthungerhilfe.The two groups have been compiling the hunger index since 2006 based on factors such as the percentage of the population that is undernourished and the nutritional condition and mortality rate of infants aged under five.Countries scoring over 35 points indicate an "alarming" level in the hunger status with the African nation of Chad topping the hunger list in the latest survey of 132 nations.A score between 20 and 35 represents the next level of "serious" which includes North Korea, ranking 12th highest overall. The North is particularly high in malnutrition with over 47 percent of its people undernourished, second only to Haiti.The report noted the projections do not account for the impact of COVID-19 which it said may worsen hunger and malnutrition in the near term.