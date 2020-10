Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean graphic novel depicting the life of a victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has won the Harvey Award for the Best International Book.Winners of the Harvey Awards, dubbed the Oscars for comic books, were unveiled on Friday during New York Comic Con 2020, which was held online this year.After winning the award, writer Geum-suk Gendry-Kim said it's an honor and she hopes more people can read her book "Grass" and be inspired to listen to the voices of oppressed women around the world."Grass" is based on the testimony of elderly sex slavery victim Lee Ok-sun and addresses issues related to women and social class.It has been translated into 12 languages and has won multiple awards at home and abroad.