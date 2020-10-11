Ambassador to US Talks about US, China in Virtual Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean ambassador to Washington Lee Soo-hyuck said Sunday that just because South Korea chose to side with the U.S. 70 years ago, this does not mean it will continue to do so for the next 70 years.During a virtual parliamentary audit of the embassy, the envoy also said South Korea can choose to keep siding with the U.S. only if it is able to love the country and if it serves the South's national interests.Lee said only then will the bilateral alliance forged 70 years ago be special.The remarks came as the ambassador sought to clarify past comments. In June, he said that South Korea is no longer a country forced to choose, but is now able to choose, between the U.S. or China.Last month, he said the U.S. is South Korea's ally and China its largest trade partner in the region. Those comments also drew controversy for viewing Washington in terms of security and Beijing in terms of economy.His latest remarks during the audit are seen as stressing South Korea's national interests.He also said he's sorry if his remarks caused misunderstanding and went on to share a conversation he had with a U.S. official who told him that it's only natural for South Korea to place emphasis on the Chinese economy.