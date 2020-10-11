N. Korea Pledges to Deepen Ties with Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has vowed to further develop its relations with Russia.The North’s Foreign Ministry said on its web site on Monday that the country remains firm in its stance to develop strategic and traditional bilateral ties in a way that meets the new demands of the times.Describing Pyongyang-Moscow relations as a friendship formed on the joint frontline against imperialists, the ministry said the two allies will continue to join hands in safeguarding regional peace and stability and “international justice.”It also assessed “active” exchanges and contact between high-level officials from the two countries following a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in April of last year.Pyongyang also expressed support for Russia’s recent constitutional revision that paved the way for Putin to stay in power for years to come, calling it an “effort to build a basis for stable national development.”