Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for the original operator of the so-called "Nth Room" Telegram messenger chat group that distributed sexually-exploitative videos of women and minors.In the final hearing on the case at the Andong branch of Daegu District Court on Monday, prosecutors accused Moon Hyung-wook of causing harm to many victims as a way of fulfilling his desires and emphasized his roles in “meticulous and premeditated crimes.”The 24-year-old college student, who was better known by his on-line nickname, "God God," was indicted in June on 12 charges, including violation of laws on the protection of children and adolescents from sexual exploitation.According to prosecutors, 21 children and minors were victimized by Moon and were forced to film themselves on one-thousand-275 occasions in total and sent the videos to him. Moon is also suspected of posting over 37-hundred sexually-exploitative videos on the “Nth Room” chat group between February of 2019 and January this year.Prosecutors also argued that some of the victims were raped by the suspect's accomplices.