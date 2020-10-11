UN Officials Meet Brother of S. Korean Official Slain by N. Korean Soldiers

Photo : YONHAP News

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights(OHCHR) in Seoul reportedly plans to report to the UN General Assembly the recent killing of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korea and South Korea’s response to the incident.Lee Rae-jin, the elder brother of the slain official, shared the plan in an interview with Yonhap News on Monday following his meeting with OHCHR officials earlier in the day.Lee said the report will be made as early as next week, adding it will put pressure on the two Koreas to offer more details into exactly what led to the shooting death of the South Korean official.Lee said that during the two-hour meeting, he talked about the domestic investigation into the case and shared his knowledge and views on his brother’s death, arguing OHCHR showed “deep interest.”The event was arranged six days after he asked the UNHCR to look into the case.The 47-year-old fisheries official was shot and killed by North Korean soldiers last month after he drifted into their waters near the West Sea border between the two sides.