Kyodo: Suga Won’t Attend Summit in Seoul without Guarantee on Labor Issue

Photo : KBS News

Japan reportedly notified South Korea that a visit to Seoul for a trilateral summit by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would be "impossible" without "proper measures" taken on the issue of Japan's wartime forced labor.South Korea has been seeking to hold the three-way summit in Seoul this year.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Monday, diplomatic sources said that the Japanese government delivered its position to Seoul late last month. Tokyo reportedly said that without proper steps taken by South Korea on the forced labor issue, Suga's visit for the summit would be "impossible".In particular, Japan reportedly demanded South Korea guarantee that assets seized from a Japanese company following a South Korean court ruling on compensation for wartime labor will not be liquidated.Quoting multiple sources in Seoul and Tokyo, Kyodo News said that Suga's intent is reflected in the demand.A source from the Japanese government reportedly said Suga will not visit South Korea as long as there is concern about the possible liquidation, adding the conditions for the trilateral summit will not be met within this year.