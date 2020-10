Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will resume its free flu vaccination program on Tuesday, weeks after suspending it amid safety concerns over mishandled vaccines during transport.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), the nationwide free flu shot program will restart on Tuesday, beginning with children aged 13 to 18.The seasonal flu shots will then be administered to elderly citizens aged 70 or older from next Monday and seniors aged from 62 to 69 from October 26.The free vaccination program was halted on September 22, after some of the vaccines were not properly refrigerated during shipping.Last week, the KDCA and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety concluded that there was no problem with the safety of the vaccines after tests and decided to resume the program.