S. Korea's Defense Chief to Visit US for Annual Security Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook will depart for the United States on Tuesday for annual security talks.According to the Defense Ministry, Suh will fly to the U.S. on an Air Force KC-330 aerial tanker on Tuesday afternoon.The minister will meet with his American counterpart Mark Esper for the Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) on Wednesday and announce the results of the talks afterwards in a joint press conference.A ministry official said the discussions will focus on the assessment of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) of South Korean forces from Washington to Seoul.In particular, they are expected to assess the movements of North Korean troops in relation to the North's recent unveiling of a new intercontinental ballistic missile and new submarine-launched ballistic missile during a military parade.