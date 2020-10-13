S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Top 100 after 5 Days in Double Digits

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases topped 100 for the first time in six days on Tuesday, a day after the government eased social distancing guidelines to the lowest level.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that 102 new cases were detected throughout Monday, bringing the accumulated total to 24-thousand-805.Of the new cases, 69 were locally transmitted while 33 were imported.The number of local cases topped 50 for the second straight day, although it should be below 50 to meet the criteria for Level One social distancing.Out of the local cases, 50 came from the wider capital area with 18 in Seoul and 32 in Gyeonggi Province. Most of the new cases were linked to family gatherings and medical institutions.The number of imported cases marked the largest in 76 days. It's the first time the figure topped 30 since July 29, when it posted 34.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients increased by four to 91.One more virus-related death was reported, raising the coronavirus death toll to 434.