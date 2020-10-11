UN, EU Urge N. Korea to Abide by UNSC Resolutions

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations(UN) and European Union(EU) have reportedly urged North Korea to abide by UN Security Council resolutions following the North’s unveiling of a new intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) during a massive military parade over the weekend.According to Radio Free Asia on Tuesday, the UN spokesperson's office issued the position in response to an inquiry on the matter.In a statement by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN called on North Korea and its leadership to fully abide by its international obligations under Security Council resolutions and to resume diplomatic efforts for complete and verifiable denuclearization and sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula.EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali also told RFA that North Korea's new ballistic missile shows that it is violating its obligations under the UNSC resolutions.The spokesperson reportedly said the EU is convinced that lasting peace and security on the peninsula can be realized only through the complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of the North Korean programs for nuclear weapons, missiles and weapons of mass destruction.