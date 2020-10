Photo : KBS News

The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump tested negative for COVID-19.White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement that Trump had tested negative on consecutive days, though he did not mention how many.Conley said Trump's medical team had determined that based on the data and guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "the president is not infectious to others."The announcement came ten days after Trump said he had contracted coronavirus.President Trump will resume the campaign trail on Monday night visiting Florida for a rally.